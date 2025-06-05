Procurement Reform: FG Visits CIPS UK Group Chief Executive

Share

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, received Mr. Ben Farrell, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), UK, in Abuja.

This visit, according to a statement by Mrs. Eno Oltu, OHCSF spokesperson, the visit signaled what both sides described as the beginning of a “strategic collaboration” to rebuild procurement from within.

The meeting, which took place in Abuja was facilitated by Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), and came at a time when Nigeria was attempting to confront long-standing inefficiencies in how it spends public money.

Farrell’s visit—his first to Nigeria since assuming the leadership of CIPS in late 2024 underscored the global institute’s growing interest in emerging markets.

