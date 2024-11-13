‘Procurement Officers’ Training’ll Enhance Efficient Practices’

Share

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) Director of Research, Training and Strategic Planning Adebowale Adedokun has said the just-concluded mandatory continuous public procurement training for government officials will impact participants to protect government resources from being frittered by people doing procurement illegally.

He said the training workshop was done to bring people together in one spot with the same vision, and knowledge to protect government resources from being frittered away by people who believe the money is meant for them.

Adedokun maintained that to achieve the objective, BPP decided to collaborate with the EFCC, ICPC and the police to deepen knowledge and acquaintance. He said: “When procurement personnel or sister agencies know what to do, it is easier for them to track people who are doing procurement illegally or wrongly.

“So, for this training, the benefit to the gov – ernment is that; civil servants will be more acquainted, having improved their knowledge to work faster and timely to deliver within the rules provided.”

Share

Please follow and like us: