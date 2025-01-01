Procurement Agency Celebrates Pioneers, Trailblazers

Share

The Lagos State Public Procurement Agency has honoured its pioneers and trailblazers who laid the foundation of excellence to inspire the next generation of officers to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and due process.

The Head of Service, Bode Agoro at the maiden edition of the Eko Public Procurement Officers’ Forum, Retirees End of Year Party held at Adeyemi Bero Hall recently thanked the agency for sustaining the excellence service delivery which had been the trademark of the office since Inception.

Agoro, who was represented by Mrs Sunkanmi Oyegbola, the Permanent Secretary Public Service Office of Head of Service, also commended the dedicated officers for key in to the vision of the Lagos State government thanking them for adding value to rendering quality service delivery to Lagosians.

She said: ”I applaud you all, I’m a part of this agency and I’m proud of all your accomplishments and I’m happy at the fact we can merry together with retirees and we are celebrating our commitment.

”It’s good to see faces I haven’t seen in a while. We should celebrate ourselves, we will keep working hard to ensure that we keep building a greater Lagos.”

Mr Fatai Onafowote, the Director-General, Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, restated commitment of the professionals in Lagos State Civil Service to ensuring good governance, transparency, and due process as a centre of excellence thanking the retirees for their dedication which had made the state a reference point for others.

Share

Please follow and like us: