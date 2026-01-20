Processing Of Teachers’ Letters Of Appointment Ongoing – Adeleke’s Spokesperson

The Spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has clarified that the implementation of the Governor’s directive on the issuance of letters of appointment to the first batch of newly recruited teachers is ongoing, stressing that neither the Head of Service nor the Chief of Staff is stalling the process.

Rasheed made the clarification in response to conflicting media reports and allegations suggesting that top government officials were obstructing the issuance of the appointment letters due to financial considerations.

The Governor’s aide, who recalled that funding seizures and the implementation of the new minimum wage were responsible for earlier delays in the recruitment exercise, explained that the directive of the Governor is currently being processed by the relevant agencies.

According to him, both the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) are working seamlessly under the supervision of the Ministry of Education, through the Office of the Chief of Staff, to ensure the proper distribution of newly recruited teachers between SUBEB and TESCOM.

“Media reports alleging that the Head of Service and the Chief of Staff are blocking the release of letters of appointment are false. These officials are, in fact, working assiduously to ensure that the first phase of the exercise is successfully completed,” he said.

The Osun State Government urged media organisations to seek official clarification before publishing reports capable of distorting facts or casting aspersions on public officers who are diligently performing their constitutional duties.

He added that the recruitment process is ongoing and that the public will be duly informed through official channels as milestones are reached.

“The Adeleke-led administration remains focused on delivering good governance, strengthening the education sector, and fulfilling its promises to the people of Osun State,” the spokesperson stated.