Probity: We Tracked N415bn States, N21trn Fed Works Ministry’s Projects – ICPC

…discovered abandoned, underperforming projects

…says media strong anti-corruption pillar

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu (SAN), has restated the fundamental role of project tracking, monitoring and evaluation in the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.

The silk noted that the Commission’s preventive approach to the anti-corruption fight led to the tracking of 915 projects in 26 states of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) worth over ₦400 billion.

Aliyu made the revelation on Thursday in his welcome address during the ICPC/NUJ workshop themed, Reinvigorating the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (2022–2026): A Post-Assessment Roadmap for the Fourth Estate.

Over N21 trillion projects were also scrutinised by the agency in a similar exercise aimed at entrenching accountability, probity, and transparency in public institutions and the governance process.

The result of the Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI) indicated that some of the projects were either abandoned or found to be underperforming.

“At the ICPC, we firmly believe that prevention remains the most effective and sustainable approach to combating corruption.

“In this regard, the Commission has prioritised oversight of public expenditure through the Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI), ensuring that public funds translate into tangible outcomes for citizens.

“Notably, under recent phases of project tracking, the Commission monitored about 950 projects across 26 states and the FCT, valued at approximately ₦415.25 billion.In addition, projects under the Federal Ministry of Works valued at over ₦21.23 trillion were also tracked, reflecting the scale of our preventive oversight responsibilities.

“These interventions have led to the exposure of abandoned and underperforming projects, compelled contractors back to site, and strengthened accountability in public service delivery.

“Ultimately, project tracking is not just an oversight function—it is a preventive tool that ensures value for money and deters corruption before it occurs”, the ICPC boss stated.

He maintained that he fight against corruption is a shared responsibility, which requires stronger collaboration between institutions and the media, which he described as a “cornerstone” of the anti-graft war.

“We must work together to deepen investigative reporting, support public awareness, and promote responsible journalism that advances accountability and good governance.

“This engagement provides us with the opportunity to strengthen that partnership. As we deliberate today, I urge you to participate actively, share your perspectives, and contribute meaningfully to shaping a more effective and inclusive anti-corruption framework.

“As we move forward in reinvigorating the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, let us remember that the Fourth Estate is not just a stakeholder—it is a cornerstone of the process.

“The Nigeria we all desire—one defined by transparency, accountability, and equitable development—can only be achieved through sustained collaboration between institutions and the media.

Let us therefore renew our collective commitment and work together towards this shared goal.I thank you for your attention and wish us all a productive engagement,”, he concluded.

The event featured goodwill messages by the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, relevant agencies of government, and the NUJ.