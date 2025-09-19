…Probes Video Of Pupils Smoking, Drinking In Hostel

The Lagos State Government has launched an investigation into the viral video on social media showing some pupils smoking and drinking in a hostel. In a statement yesterday, the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education Jamiu Alli-Balogun said the state government is disturbed by the development.

He said: “The video shows a group of students, presumed to be from Excel College Ejigbo engaging in acts of smoking and consumption of alcohol within what appears to be a dormitory setting.

“The state government views this incident with the utmost seriousness, as it goes against the core values and behavioral standards expected within the educational system of Lagos State.”

The commissioner added: “Our monitoring and investigation team has been dispatched to verify the authenticity of the video, confirm the identities of those involved, and determine the level of institutional oversight.

“Preliminary engagements have also begun with the school authorities to gather all relevant facts, and any school found culpable will face appropriate sanctions in line with the Lagos State education policies and regulations.”