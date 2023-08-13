Probe Youth Investment Funds, Group Asks Tinubu

Two groups; Rising Up for United Nigeria (RUN) and Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) have demanded a thorough investigation into the management and disbursement of the ₦75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) by the Federal Government.

The groups made the call in a communique signed by its national convener, Solomon Adodo, issued over the weekend at an event organised in Abuja to mark the 2023 International Youth Day celebration with the theme, “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.”

While pledging to collaborate with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ and other areas relevant to youth development, the groups however insisted on a comprehensive and holistic probe of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund first before any meaningful engagement with Nigerian youths in the country would be allowed to take place.

According to them, the fund if well managed, could end the menace of youth unemployment in Nigeria. This they said was besides their readiness to partner with the present administration to bring about positive change in the areas of reversing rural-urban migration to bolster rural economies and the creation of youth economic hubs across the country, through constructive dialogue, policy reviews, transparency, accountability and advisory input.

The communique partly reads: “As Nigerian youths, we cannot shy away from speaking truth to power. The management of the ₦75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund is a huge fraud and an embarrassment to our dear country.

“We, therefore, demand a comprehensive forensic investigation into the fund’s management and disbursement to ensure transparency and accountability for the sake of our future and the prosperity of Nigeria and her economy.”

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abubakar Audi who was represented by FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, advised Nigerian youths to continue to be resilient and dogged in the face of challenges facing them.

He said: “The idea for such a theme is not far-fetched in a world that is faced with emissions and climate change. Your impact in instituting the necessary tools and institutions to combat the threats that face us all is fundamentally germane. Hence, the need for tapping into your skills to engender a sustainable and habitable humanity.”

Audi further noted that the NSCDC has been partnering with youths especially those in the rural communities, and would continue in that vein to ensure that they embrace education and peace which he maintained was the bedrock of development.

Speaking earlier, the President of the Council for Renewable Energy of Nigeria, Dr Sunny Akpoyibo, noted that by acquiring green skills, the youth could contribute to finding innovative solutions to the pressing environmental challenges confronting the planet.

“I encourage you to take charge of your own learning and seek opportunities that allow you to develop these essential green skills. Embrace sustainability as a way of life and incorporate eco-friendly practices into your daily routines.”

Dr Akpoyibo also emphasized the need for Nigerian youths to unite and demand policies and initiatives that prioritize environmental conservation, social equity, and economic viability.