Probe: Reps Give Customs Comptroller General 5-Day Ultimatum

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the sales and disposal of public property has summoned the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Adewale Adeniyi to appear before it unfailingly on Monday, 24 September 2023.

The ad-hoc committee chairman who is also majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere who issued the ultimatum on Wednesday equally frowned at the attitude of the CG for ignoring the parliament, despite repeated invitations.

It would be recalled that the mandate of the ad-hoc committee is to investigate the disposal of public property from 2010 to 2022 as well as to unravel the extent of illegal auctioning of public property and non-remittance of revenue realised into the Consolidated Revenue of the Federation.

While announcing the decision of the committee, Hon. Ihonvbere lamented that resources have been expended regarding invitations to the agency only for representatives to appear before the committee with flimsy excuses from their principal.

The Chairman further expressed disappointment over alleged arrogance abuse of power and indiscipline in the public service by some public servants warning that his committee is ready to check and prevent such an unhealthy trend as it could have negative consequences.

Meanwhile, the panel also met with the management of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) where the general manager, procurement Engr. Anas Suleiman represented the agency.

The probe panel directed the representative of NPA to come along with the list of properties slated for auction as well as the evaluation reports and names of registered valuers involved.

They were also directed to come back with government approval including those from the Federal Executive Council, certification of no objection where necessary, evidence of remittances into the consolidated revenue fund, bidding procedures and publication, selection and every other document that will assist the committee to carry out its mandate to Nigerians.