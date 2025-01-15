Probe Panel Adjourns Sitting Over Tambuwal’s Absence

Share

The Sokoto State Judicial Commission of Enquiry probing the immediate past Aminu Tambuwal government yesterday adjourned its sitting until today.

This decision was made to allow former Governor Tambuwal, who was absent, to appear before the commission. According to counsel for the commission, Amanzi Amanzi, Tambuwal will testify on his activities and those of his cabinet members and other individuals who served under him.

The panel is investigating allegations of improper monetization of government vehicles and other valuable property by Tambuwal’s administration.

The body explained that the former House of Representatives of Nigeria Speaker, who represents Sokoto South in the Senate, would appear as a witness, not as a defendant or accused.

A total of nine complaints by the Sokoto State Government were submitted for consideration, specifically addressing Tambuwal’s role.

The commission had previously adjourned the hearing to January 14, 15, and 16, 2025, to enable Tambuwal to testify.

