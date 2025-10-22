Probe: Okpebolo Warns MOWAA Over Alleged Land Encroachment

…Wows To Protect All Public Property

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has issued a strong warning to the management of the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), cautioning against encroachment on land belonging to Edo State Specialist Hospital.

The governor vowed that his administration would not tolerate the erosion of public property.

Recall that the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday acknowledged receipt of a formal request from the state government, calling for a thorough investigation into two high-profile development projects: the Radisson Blu Hotel and the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), both initiated under the administration of former governor, Godwin Obaseki.

During plenary, the Speaker of the House. Blessing Agbebaku directed the Clerk, Mr Audu Omogbai, to read aloud the correspondence sent by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilo. The letter urged the House to conduct a formal probe into the status, funding, and implementation of the two projects.

Governor Okpebholo, on Tuesday, during an inspection tour of the MOWAA project at King’s Square, Benin City, where he was conducted around the site by the museum’s Executive Director, Mr Philip Iheanacho

said the visit was aimed at obtaining first-hand information on the project’s physical boundaries and ensuring proper demarcation between both properties.

Speaking after the inspection, Okpebholo expressed dissatisfaction over the degree of encroachment, describing it as unacceptable and potentially detrimental to the hospital’s future expansion.

“We are here to inspect the land occupied by MOWAA and that of the Edo Specialist Hospital. The hospital has existed for over 90 years, but MOWAA is a recent development. What we are witnessing is like a tenant attempting to drive a landlord out of his own property,” the Governor said.

He emphasised that the Specialist Hospital remains a critical public institution serving Edo people and must be protected from any form of land infringement.

The Governor, therefore, directed that a clear demarcation be established between both properties to prevent future disputes.

“Edo people are not happy with this development. My responsibility as governor is to safeguard what belongs to the people. We have shown MOWAA the boundaries of their allocation, and they must strictly adhere to it. The hospital’s facilities, including doctors’ quarters, emergency wards, and the mortuary, were displaced without replacement, and that is unacceptable,” Okpebholo added.

Governor Okpebholo reiterated that while his administration values cultural preservation and creative investment, such projects must not undermine the welfare of citizens or compromise vital public services.

In his response, the Executive Director of MOWAA, Mr Philip Iheanacho, acknowledged the concerns raised by the Governor, noting that the project was being executed based on the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) issued by the former administration.

He, however, expressed readiness to cooperate with the Government to resolve the matter amicably.

“We are in the first phase of a two-phase museum development project, and we appreciate the support of the new administration. Our plans were drawn from the C of O issued to us earlier, but we are in discussions with the State Government to reassess the boundaries to ensure no encroachment occurs on either side,” Iheanacho stated.

He further emphasised MOWAA’s commitment to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship with the Edo State Government, assuring that the project’s implementation will respect both legal and community considerations.