Probe N39b ICC Renovation Contract – CP-PDP Tells EFCC

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the N39 billion reportedly spent on the renovation of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the CP-PDP said that following a technical review conducted by its team of engineers, architects, quantity surveyors, and quality control experts, it concluded that the renovation project is “questionable” and appears to be a case of “Advanced Treasury Swindle (ATS).”

Nwachukwu criticized the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for attempting to defend the project, describing the justification for such a “humongous sum” as disturbing.

“The Conference is appalled that, in the face of widespread queries by Nigerians and overwhelming global benchmarks indicating contract overpricing, the minister could only resort to dismissive and diversionary responses—accusing critics of lacking ‘good taste’,” he said.

The group demanded that the FCT Minister provide full disclosure on the contract, including the official invitation to tender, submitted bids, bill of quantities, scope of work, and due process certification documents justifying the N39 billion expenditure.

According to the CP-PDP, the amount spent on the ICC renovation is nearly four times the N8.3 billion allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture for the over three million residents of the FCT in the 2025 budget.

“The failure to make these documents public only reinforces widespread allegations of treasury looting, opaque contract awards, inflated figures, and a disregard for public procurement due process—particularly since the politically-motivated removal of the FCT from the oversight of the Treasury Single Account (TSA),” the statement added.

Nwachukwu described the renovation as a “misplacement of priorities and showboating,” especially in light of the FCT’s deteriorating health and education infrastructure and rising insecurity.

He said: “For CP-PDP, good taste must come with transparency, fiscal prudence, and a prioritization of public interest. Spending N39 billion on a renovation while essential services crumble is unjustifiable.”

The group also condemned the recent renaming of the ICC to Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, describing it as a diversionary tactic.

“Renaming the ICC after President Tinubu—a move widely criticized by Nigerians amid growing dissatisfaction with his administration—does not confer immunity on the project. It will not deter calls for a thorough investigation into what appears to be an egregious misuse of public funds,” Nwachukwu said.

