Probe: MOWAA Officials Fail To Appear Before Edo Assembly

Management of the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) yesterday refused to appear before the Edo State House of Assembly Ad hoc Committee which was set up to investigate its operations and funding.

Recall that Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, had last month, asked the Assembly to determine the stake of the Edo State Government having committed N3.3 billion and true ownership of MOWAA.

At the resumed sitting of the committee, MOWAA in a letter by its lawyer, Olayiwola Afolabi, SAN, said it earlier informed the Committee that it would be sub judice for it to attend the public hearing due to the pendency of the same matter before the Federal High Court, Benin City.

In the letter MOWAA informed the Committee that other committees of the Federal Government and the House of Representatives have been constituted to look into the same issues.

The letter said documents it previously submitted to the Assembly showed that everything about MOWAA were genuine and transparent.

MOWAA, in the documents it submitted, said: “No funds from any international institution had been received for the building of MOWAA until after it was very clear what MOWAA was and was not.