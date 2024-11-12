Probe: Don’t Disrupt 2025 Hajj Preparations, CSO Tells NA

Share

The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) has advised the ad-hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives to investigate the 2024 Hajj to suspend the investigation to allow the Executive Secretaries of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards to concentrate on pre-Hajj 2025 preparations.

The CSO advised yesterday in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, where he argued that the investigation would hamper the smooth operation of the 2025 hajj pilgrimage.

He said: “We acknowledge the power of the legislature to investigate the conduct of state authorities, and we are also conscious of the fact that there were operational lapses during this year’s Hajj operation.

“However, as a CSO that fully participated and monitored the 2024 Hajj, we attest to the fact that the conduct of the 2024 Hajj was better than the preceding ones in terms of quality of services rendered to pilgrims except the controversy witnessed at TENT A where some VIP customers of Private Tour Operators complained of their inability to be given space in the exclusive TENTS.”

