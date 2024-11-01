Probe Detention, Prosecution Of Underaged #EndBadGovernance Protesters, Sani Musa Urges IGP

Share

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, on Friday, urged the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the inhuman detention and prosection of some minors who were alleged to be among the #EndBadGovernance Protesters.

The malnourished minors were arraigned before an Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, on Friday.

Egwuatu granted N10 million bail to 72 defendants, including the malnourished minors, over their alleged participation in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest.

The judge specified that each defendant must provide two sureties in like sum.

However, Sani Musa, who is representing

Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, strongly condemned the detention of the minors and urged the NJC to probe the decision of the Judge who presided over their case.

Part of his statement read, “I strongly condemn the unjust detention of minors following the #EndBadGovernance protests.

“It is deeply troubling that, despite the hardships and challenges these young children have endured, there is a push to have them imprisoned rather than afforded compassion and understanding.

“Such actions are not only inhuman but also unjust. I also condemn the judicial stance advocating for the continued detention of these minors, which is entirely unacceptable and contrary to the principles of justice and fairness.

“I call upon the Inspector General of Police to launch an immediate investigation into this matter to ensure accountability and protect the rights of these young citizens.

“This issue must be addressed urgently, and I will continue to stand with my constituents and all Nigerians in the pursuit of justice and good governance.”

Egwuatu had added that one of their sureties must be a civil servant of grade level 15 or higher, with a verifiable address within the court’s jurisdiction, while the other surety must be a parent of the defendant.

At the commencement of proceedings, the children, who looked ill and malnourished, were asked to come forward to take their plea.

While some huddled in the dock, others stood outside the cubicle due to insufficient space.

However, four minors were rushed out of the courtroom after they collapsed and writhed in pain.

