…Probe Alleged Killing Of Corps Member In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has begun inves- tigation into an online report claiming that a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member was kidnapped and killed while travelling to his village in Lamurde Local Govern- ment Area of the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, revealed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, ordered an immediate re- sponse after the report surfaced online.

He directed the deploy- ment of rescue officers and crime scene experts to Lamurde for an on-the-spot check and quiet investiga- tion to find out what really happened.

Nguroje said the corps member was said to have completed his service in Katsina State and was on his way back to Adamawa when the incident was reported.

According to him, the police are working to verify the claims and will take necessary legal action based on the findings of the investigation.

The police appealed to members of the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unconfirmed information. They also called on anyone with useful information to come forward and assist the investigation.

“The Command remains committed to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of citizens’ rights,” the statement said.