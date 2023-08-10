‘Proactive Policies, Regulations Needed For Robust Digital Payment’

The Head, Growth & Marketing, OnePipe, Abang Emenyi, has said an intricate framework of sound policies and regulations is needed to make digital payment solution active and robust in Nige- ria. One of the critical aspects of the regulatory framework, according to industry experts, is financial inclusion. He also said the digital transformation should not cater only to the privileged few but must be accessible to everyone, irrespective of their location or financial standing.

According to him, the narrative of financial inclusion must shift from being a mere goal to a critical policy requirement. This involves policies that promote digital literacy, ensure investments in digital infrastructure across urban and rural areas, and encourage businesses to adopt ePayments. He said seamless interaction between different payment systems maximised the convenience of ePayments, hence, regulations promoting interoperability, such as open banking policies, are crucial.

“These ensure that regardless of a user’s location or preferred payment service, their transactions can be processed smoothly and efficiently. “Then there’s the significant matter of cybersecurity. As we embrace digital technologies, we must also acknowledge the reality of cyber threats. These threats pose considerable risks to digital payment due to the sensitive nature of financial information.

Addressing these risks requires robust cybersecurity regulations that offer clear guidelines to financial institutions and fintech companies for securing their platforms. Such regulations are key to safeguarding users’ funds and personal data, and in turn, fostering trust in ePayment systems. “However, these regulations and policies must be born out of consultations with all stakeholders – users, businesses, and merchants.

This inclusivity in policy-making ensures that the resulting regulations are not only robust but also practical and sensitive to the unique needs of the Nigerian market. “It’s also crucial to remember that drafting policies is just the first step; effective enforcement is equally important. Regulators must have both the capacity and the re- solve to enforce these policies. They need to monitor compliance by financial institutions and fintech companies, and any non-compliance needs to be addressed promptly and firmly,” he stated.

He noted that electronic payment, in the grand scheme of things, could ignite a financial revolution in Nigeria of we’ll regilated. “It can stimulate economic activity, foster financial inclusion, and revolutionize the way we transact. How- ever, to unlock this potential, we need comprehensive, thoughtful, and inclusive regulation. With the right policies in place, electronic payments can become a win-win solution for all stakeholders, transforming Nigeria’s financial landscape and propelling the nation towards a prosperous future.

This is our golden opportunity to shape the future of finance in Nigeria, and with meticulous planning and execution, we can ensure that ePayments truly work for everyone,” he added. Also, Damilare Awe, a microfinance bank officer, said digital payment was more viable and reliable to promote a cashless economy. He said: “In this digital age, digital payment solution should be encourage more and regulated. Digital payment will boost the economy if well managed.

It is thriving in some other countries, Nigeria should not be behind. Our experience during the cash crunch underscores the importance of digital payment.