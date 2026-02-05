Proactive Education Interventions Better Than Reactive Responses –OCF

The recent classroom block collapse at Odokekere High School, Ikorodu ended without casualties, but it raised serious concerns. To a large extent this incident reveal a bit of the state of public school infrastructure and its safety across the country.

According to the community, the affected classroom block had earlier been marked for demolition as part of plans to construct a modern classroom edifice to cater for the school’s growing student population.

But the fact that it still stood and was likely operation posed a safety risk. Speaking on the incident Okachi Charity Foundation founder, Faith Morey disclosed that while it is a relief that no lives were lost, the incident is deeply unsettling.