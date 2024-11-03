Pro Wrestling Training: World wrestling’s approval thrills Olukoya

Share

Secretary General of Pro Wrestling Africa, Olusesan Olukoya, has expressed his happiness over the approval given by the Alliance of Independent Wrestling Federation to the zone to host professional wrestling training sessions in Benin Republic.

Olukoya, who is one of the resource persons at the expected training said with the approval, the aim and objective of promoting professional wrestling across Africa and especially Benin Republic, has begun in earnest.

“The world wrestling body gave us approval for the training taking place over two days; November 16 and 17, in Cotonou, Benin Republic,” he said.

“There are so many talents in Benin Republic and we just need to give them the necessary training about what professional wrestling entails.”

In the approval letter from AIWF and signed by the Executive Director of the body, Matt Creed, it was stated that their goal is to provide aspiring wrestlers in Benin Republic with a platform to enhance their abilities and to grow the local wrestling community positively and sustainably.

The statement added: “We are pleased to inform you that the Alliance of Independent Wrestling Federation has approved professional wrestling training sessions to be conducted in Benin Republic.

