Pro-Wrestling Africa Honours Nigerian Embassy Counsellor In Belgium

Share

The Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of Nigeria in Belgium, Bar. Awassam Iron Agbor has been bestowed with the International Pro-Wrestling Africa Award of Excellence.

The award which is given to those who have contributed to the development of wrestling in Africa was presented to him on Friday, December 20, 2024, at the Saint Anne Cafe, 68 Koekelberg Brussels, Belgium.

Presenting the award to him, the President of the Allied Independent Wrestling Federation (AIWF) Africa who also doubles as Secretary General of Pro-Wrestling Africa, ( PWF), Olusesan Olukoya, noted that the award is in recognition of his numerous help to Nigerians in Belgium describing him as a true representative of Nigerian interest in the European country.

“We’re presenting this award to you in recognition of your numerous help to Nigerians in Belgium,” he said. “They have been giving testimonies about your good counselling and assistance and we felt that there is a need to present this award to you as a token of our appreciation.

“The award is also in recognition of your help in developing wrestling and we urge you not to relent in your efforts because the sports has helped in fighting crime, unemployment, youth restiveness and other social vices in the society.”

Receiving the award, Agbor said he’s humbled by the honour even as he commended AIWA Africa for being in the vanguard of developing professional wrestling in the continent.

Share

Please follow and like us: