Pro-Wike Rally Shifted To April 26 – Turnah

Share

A pro-Wike rally initially scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, has been postponed to April 26, 2025.

Speaking in Yenagoa, George Turnah, the Lead Convener and Leader of The NEW Associates, Bayelsa State Chapter, said the rally, which was supposed to be organized by the group, had to be rescheduled after careful consideration of the prevailing circumstances.

Recall that The NEW Associates had planned to hold a rally that would have doubled as their official inauguration.

However, in the spirit of sportsmanship, the group chose to step down for a State government-organized event.

Turnah said the decision to postpone the rally followed the intervention of notable Ijaw leaders, who appealed for a shift in date to avoid clashes with rallies by pro-Diri and pro-Tambuwal groups.

He said, “As a peaceful organization, we are dedicated to promoting peace, security, and the well-being of all Nigerians. Every single life, whether Ijaw or any other Nigerian, is precious and of utmost importance to us.

“In light of recent developments, you may recall that several pro-Diri and pro-Tambuwal groups have issued public notices expressing their intentions to hold solidarity rallies in support of their respective leaders, opting to do so on the same date and at the same venue we had chosen for our event.

“We are inclined to allow them the right and space to hold their events as scheduled, creating an atmosphere that will enable the entire country to witness their capacity and acceptance among the Ijaw people in Bayelsa State.

“As such, we will now hold our inauguration and mega rally on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.”

He added that the decision was made in deference to respected leaders and elders of the Ijaw nation who reached out to appeal for a new date.

“We thank our Grand Patron, other patrons, matrons, leaders, associates, and our teeming members across the state for their unwavering support, encouragement, and solidarity,” he said.

“We also extend our gratitude to the people of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation for their interest and enthusiasm to be part of this mass movement aimed at the liberation of our land and the empowerment of our people. We urge everyone to keep the momentum going as we prepare even more efficiently for a successful outing on the new date.”

On the issue of a court case, Turnah addressed reports circulating on social media regarding a Court order: “I saw something that looks like a court order flying around online. As I speak, I have not been served any such order and I am not aware of any. The shifting of this rally has nothing to do with any court order.

“If I receive any court order, as a lawyer, I know what to do. But I doubt if there is any suit that lists The NEW Associates as a defendant anywhere.

“I’m yet to see any such court process. However, let me say that the judiciary is a strong institution, and if you try to stifle it, it has a way of defending itself.

“How a Governor chooses to ridicule his State judiciary is not my business. They tried it in Rivers State, how far now?

“If, after we’ve made this sacrifice and chosen a new date, those for whom we made the concession go ahead to use our date and venue, what will you as a journalist report? It would be clear that some people are deliberately looking for trouble. At that point, we will proceed with our rally, and whatever happens, you know who to hold accountable.”

Addressing reports about his suspension, Turnah said: “Let me also address the claim that the Bayelsa State High Court affirmed my suspension. It is important to clarify that no court can suspend a party member. A court can only review the legality of such suspension.

“Nigerians should know that the South-South Zonal Committee has set aside my suspension. That means the suspension never existed in the first place.

“I won’t bother challenging the judgment because it was instigated by those in power to suggest that a lower party organ can suspend higher authorities.

“So, let it go down in history that Bayelsa State says lower organs can suspend higher officers of a political party,” he concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

