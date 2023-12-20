Pro-Wike Lawmakers Withdraw Impeachment Notice Against Fubara

The 26 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday commenced sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule convened at the House of Assembly quarters on Wednesday, December 20.

The notice of withdrawal was contained in a letter signed by the 27 (although one of them was hospitalised and wasn’t physically in attendance) of them and read out by their Speaker, Martins Amaewhule.

Amaewhule said this was in line with the conflict resolution intervention instituted by the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the conflict between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, split lawmakers in the House, with 27 of them decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a series of events that unfolded during the feud, parallel sittings emerged, an impeachment plot against the governor was uncovered, the Assembly complex was demolished, and a wave of resignations swept through the cabinet of pro-Wike commissioners in Fubara’s cabinet.