Pro-wike Lawmakers Withdraw Impeachment Notice Against Fubara

Rivers State House of Assembly members loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike have withdrawn the impeachment notice against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

They pronounced the withdrawal notice during a sitting presided over by Speaker Martin Amaewhule yesterday. The legislators, who met at the Assembly complex, made the U-turn barely 48 hours after President Bola Tinubu resolved the political crisis between Wike and Fubara.

Amaewhule, who read the notice of impeachment withdrawal on the floor of the House, said the decision was made out of respect for the President.