Pro-Wike Lawmakers Issue Arrest Warrant To RESIC Boss

The pro Wike faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule has issued a warrant of arrest on Adolphus Enebeli, chairman of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for failing to honour their invitation to appear before them in 72 hours.

At the plenary on March 7, the assembly had issued a 72-hour ultimatum for the RSIEC officials to appear before the parliament on Monday, March 10.

The Amaewhule-led Assembly had asked Enebeli to appear before the House with the relevant documents to explain how the commission spent state resources “without an appropriation law” since January 2024.

It would be recalled that on March 5, RSIEC announced August 9, 2025, for the conduct of a fresh LGA elections in Rivers in compliance with the apex court verdict.

On February 28, the supreme court nullified the election conducted on October 5, 2024 by Enebeli in its judgment that there was no evidence to show that the conditions set out in section 150(3) of the Electoral Act have been met before RSIEC conducted the polls.

After Enebeli failed to appear before the House, the lawmakers issued the arrest warrant on Monday following the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum.

RSIEC had assured political parties, candidates, and the general public of its commitment to conducting a free, fair, and credible election across the 23 local government areas of the state.

