Pro-Wike Lawmakers Back Declaration

The pro-Nyesom Wike led Rivers State House of Assembly has welcomed the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu on Rivers, arguing that it would have been avoided had Governor Siminialayi Fubara implemented the Supreme Court ruling.

Tinubu had suspended the assembly, Fubara, and his Deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu over the crisis rocking the state, generating criticisms against Tinubu for allegedly violating the country’s constitution.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, in a statement also said Tinubu’s appointment of a sole administrator was welcomed.

He added that his team would abide by the declaration, adding that the appointment of a Sole Administrator for the state was in the best interest of Rivers.

He said Fubara acted like a despot and tyrant by disobeying the Supreme Court judgement, stressing that the Assembly was willing to support the sole administrator in the interest of the state.

Amaewhule said: “The condition of our dear Rivers State today is mainly because of the malfeasance of the governor who serially disobeyed judgements and Orders of Courts, failed to govern the state in line with his Oath of office and the Constitution.”

