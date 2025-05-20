Pro-Wike Group Commends Bayelsa Judiciary

Share

The New Associates, a pro-Wike political group in Bayelsa State, has commended the state judiciary for its role in securing the release of its member, Ms. Awudumu Reigneth, after she met her bail conditions.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group applauded the judiciary for standing firm in the face of what it described as intimidation and pressure to keep Reigneth incarcerated.

George Turnah, convener and leader of the New Associates, praised the judiciary for demonstrating its independence and integrity. The statement, signed by his media assistant, Kevin Loveday-Egbo, also hailed Chief Magistrate Obiri Baitimizimo for what it called her “exceptional courage” in granting bail.

“We would like to commend Chief Magistrate Obiri Baitimizimo for her courage and boldness in ensuring justice, even in the face of obvious intimidation,” the statement read.

“The Bayelsa State Judiciary has once again demonstrated its independence and integrity by resisting a grand plan to keep Reigneth incarcerated as punishment for exercising her right to free speech and expression.

“The courageous decision to grant bail on liberal terms underscores the importance of a functional judiciary in safeguarding democracy—this stands as an exemplary moment for the state judiciary.”

Turnah also praised Ms. Reigneth for her “unwavering courage and determination in the face of oppression” and acknowledged the professionalism of her legal team.

However, he expressed concern over what he described as “oppressive tactics and intimidation” allegedly employed by the current administration. He urged the government to focus on pressing governance issues.

“As we celebrate Reigneth’s freedom, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to justice, equality, and democracy for all Bayelsans,” the statement continued.

“We call on Governor Diri to focus on serious issues of governance, particularly the insecurity ravaging our state, rather than dissipating energy on targeting perceived enemies and wasting public funds on political battles.

“It is time to put the best interests of Bayelsans first.”

