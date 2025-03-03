New Telegraph

March 3, 2025
Pro-Ukraine Protests Across US After Trump-Zelensky Clash

Pro-Ukraine protests have taken place across the US after Donald Trump and JD Vance’s angry exchange with Volodymr Zelensky at the White House.

Hundreds of people gathered in New York, Los Angeles and Boston to express their support for Ukraine after the furious row in the Oval Office.

Protesters holding proUkraine signs also lined a road in Waitsfield, Vermont, where Vice-President Vance and his family were visiting for a ski holiday.

US media reported the family moved to an undisclosed location from their planned ski resort because of the demonstrations.

A protest in Waitsfield against the Trump-Vance administration had been organised earlier in the week – before the US president and vice-president’s clash with Zelensky – but many signs referenced the row and Russia’s war with Ukraine, reports the BBC.

