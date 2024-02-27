Pro-Tinubu Supporters Storm NASS, Insist Nigeria Will Be Better Soon

…urges NLC to call off protest, embrace dialogue

As the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) begins its nationwide protest over hardship and economic instability, hundreds of protesters on Wednesday stormed the National Assembly complex to throw their weight behind the reforms put in place by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his reform agenda, targeted at repositioning the country.

The protesters who converged at the Abuja unity fountain from whence they embarked on a peaceful walk to the National Assembly complex led by Kabiru Mohammed Matazu, urged the NLC to call off its protest in the interest of the nation.

The protesters brandished placards with various inscriptions such as: “President Tinubu is rebuilding Nigeria for sustainable economic development”, “Nigerians let’s be patient with the president”, “President Tinubu is restructuring Nigeria for better”, “With Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria would be great again”, “Subsidy cabals are sponsoring protests against the government”, “With Asiwaju, everything would be stable in Nigeria.

Addressing newsmen, Matazu insisted that the decision by President Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated a dedicated commitment to addressing the hardship faced by Nigerians with the urgency they deserve.

They urged the NLC to engage in a constructive dialogue with the government instead of grounding economic activities which they insisted was exacerbating the issues and further making life hard for the common man.

He said: “The government of President Tinubu inherited multifaceted problems confronting the nation. These problems are enormous and when he came on board, he introduced reforms that would liberate Nigeria from economic segregation.

“That was why he removed fuel subsidy the first day he assumed duty. If at all Mr President wants to live the lie, this country would be no more today. But he had the courage to prove the cancer of fuel subsidy that is benefitting a few privileged Nigerians.

“As we know over N400 billion was used to subsidize fuel monthly. He also made sure the gap between the naira and dollar is bridged. It takes courage to make these far-reaching decisions that will turn the fortunes of the nation around. The impact of fuel subsidy removal and floating of the naira would be felt. But it would be felt in the long term.

“Not now. So we are calling on the NLC to give the government the chance. They should not allow themselves to be used by opposition elements. That is why we are here to express our solidarity with the President Tinubu-led administration.

“We implore the NLC to reconsider their protest action and embrace dialogue in their pursuit of resolution. While we stand united with the NLC in advocating for the legitimate demands of workers, we vehemently oppose any attempt to disrupt economic activities through unnecessary protests. Such actions can be easily exploited by miscreants, leading to mayhem and destruction.

“At this critical juncture, the transparency exhibited by President Tinubu’s administration in addressing inherited challenges should not be overlooked.

“We call on the NLC to prioritize the interests of the people, abandoning the protest in favour of dialogue. It is only through collaborative efforts that we can effectively address the multifaceted problems facing our nation.

“Let us, as responsible citizens, encourage dialogue, understanding, and unity to navigate our nation out of these challenges. Together, we can build a sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

An official of the Sergeant at Arms office of the National Assembly, Malam Sani Abdullahi Zakari expressed gratitude to the protesters for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves and promised to convey their position to the leadership of the National Assembly accordingly.