Pro-Tinubu Group Targets 50 Voters In Polling Units In Ondo

A group campaigning for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ondo State, the Progressives Network for Tinubu (PNT), has began registration of 50 voters in each of the 3,933 polling units in the state.

Director General of PNT, Pastor Olumide Obadele, said the exercise was to complement the ongoing e-registration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Briefing journalists on the activities of the group lined up for 2026 at the NUJ press centre, Obadele said the group, being sponsored by the Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, has plans to register not less than 300,000 members in six months.

According to him, the PNT has inaugurated local senatorial, local government, and ward executives in the state. These executives would coordinate the registration of members in the units for the reelection of President Tinubu.

He said: “As we start a new year, our vision is clear and our goals specific. “Having built our structures to cut across the state, local government areas and wards. We now move to the units.

“We are flagging off a project to raise at least 50 members of PNT in all the 3,933 polling units of Ondo State. “This is in addition to several other programmes and activities lined up for the year. “Let me say clearly that we have all it takes to get these done and we are ready for work.”