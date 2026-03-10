Pro-Tinubu Group Meets With Founder, Seyi Tinubu

The pro-Tinubu support group, Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN), today held a strategic meeting with its Founder-in-Chief, Barr. Seyi Tinubu, in Abuja to mull over plans and strategies ahead of the 2027 presidential election aimed at ensuring the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During the meeting, members of the group noted that the administration of President Tinubu has continued to record significant progress through the Renewed Hope Agenda, implementing policies and programs that are positively impacting the lives of Nigerians.

According to the group, these achievements have made their work easier in promoting and communicating the administration’s vision and accomplishments across the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Barr. Seyi Tinubu charged members of the group to intensify their grassroots mobilization efforts by taking the message of the Renewed Hope Agenda to every corner of the nation.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that Nigerians are well informed about the policies, reforms and developmental strides of President Tinubu’s administration.

He further encouraged members to remain united, focused and committed to building a strong national movement that will continue to support policies that promote economic growth, youth empowerment and national development.

In his remarks, the Director General of the group, Amb. Ahmed Bala, assured the Founder of the group’s commitment and readiness to work tirelessly across all states of the federation through various programs and initiatives that will further strengthen support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Amb. Bala also highlighted the vision of the Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN) group, which is to build a strong grassroots movement dedicated to promoting good governance, supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda, and mobilizing Nigerians across all regions to sustain the progress and reforms being implemented by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He reiterated that the group will continue to engage communities, youth groups, women and key stakeholders nationwide through awareness campaigns, empowerment programs and strategic political mobilization to ensure that the achievements of the administration are effectively communicated and appreciated at the grassroots level.

The meeting ended with a renewed commitment by members of the group to strengthen their structures nationwide and intensify efforts toward ensuring a successful and victorious outing for President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Several dignitaries graced the strategic meeting, including Senator Osita Izunaso; the Patron of the group, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu; Henry Nwawuba; the South-East Zonal Coordinator, Hon. Johnbosco Onunkwo; and the South-West Zonal Coordinator, Kolade David Alabi.

Also in attendance were several Local Government Chairmen, members of the House of Representatives, and other notable political stakeholders and personalities who reaffirmed their support for the objectives and mission of the RTIFN movement.