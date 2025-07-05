Pro-tinubu Group Gives Out Mini-buses, Motorbikes, Cash To Members In Enugu

A pro-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu group under the aegis of South East Renewed Hope Agenda, SERHA, at the weekend distributed empowerment items including a Mini-bus, two motorbikes, grinding machines, hairdressing kits, and cash running into millions of Naira to supporters of the group across the 17 local government areas of Enugu state.

The empowerment items were given out during the inauguration of the Enugu State Chapter of SERHA at the Brifina Hotel Enugu.

The event brought together supporters and stakeholders from across all local government areas of the state.

Addressing the members, the National Coordinator of SERHA, Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere said the program marked a new era of support for Tinubu in the South East Zone, stressing the need for the people of the zone to come together to drive the transformative change and propagate the gospel of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Enwere said that no less than 1,000 members got empowered with various items during the event, which he said was coming on the heels of a similar event in Abia State a week before.

The initiative, according to him aims to showcase the progress and development of President Tinubu’s administration and promote the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He thanked President Tinubu for the establishment of the South East Development Commission, SEDC, noting that the commission, now fully operational, will unlock opportunities for growth and address pressing challenges in the region.

“We’re here in Enugu today to mobilize and galvanize support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Why we came up with the South East Renewed Hope Agenda is for national integration of our people and development of our region, and we know that with the president at the helm of affairs, South East will be developed, South East will benefit from the dividends of democracy, and our people will be blessed.

“Today, we are inaugurating the Enugu state chapter of SERHA, to the glory of God. You can see from the wards, local government, and the state, we inaugurated them today. That is why you see the crowd, our people are joyous that they are part of what we are doing.

“We did this last week in Abia state, today is Enugu state. As you witnessed, 100 people got N200,000; 200 people got N100,000 to support their businesses; 300 people got N50,000 to support their small businesses; and N20,000 for indigent families.

“We gave out bags of rice, sewing machines, grinding machines, motorcycles, and hairdressing machines for our people in South East courtesy of Mr. President, who said he wants the dividend of democracy to trickle down to the grassroots,” Enwere stated