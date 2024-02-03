Pro-Tinubu Group Celebrates Ecton’s Philanthropical Stride

The national leader of a pro-Tinubu group, Tinubu Presidential Ambassadors of Nigeria and Diaspora (TPAND) has celebrated the New York, US Coordinator of the group, Princess Chetachi Nwoga Ecton for her numerous roles in mobilizing support for the then-candidate Tinubu as well as making a huge impact in the humanitarian sector.

At a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, the Director General of TPAND, Yusuff Hussaini extolled Ecton for continuously providing support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration since it came on board in May last year.

He described her as a great achiever and benefactor who mobilized overwhelming support for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “Today as usual, we are here to celebrate one of our own Amazon and a great achiever of success in all spheres of life. A Princess and High Chief, our Coordinator and benefactor who stood on her ground throughout the campaign and the electioneering processes canvassing tirelessly from States and Provinces across the United States of America for our dear Party APC and for the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in particular.

“A renowned Humanitarian per excellence and an advocate of peace, representing Africa and Nigerians in the Diaspora. Princess Ecton is a trailblazing philanthropist whose passion for service and her unwavering commitment to helping those in need led to the founding of the When In Need Foundation (WIN).

“Through WIN, she has positively impacted the lives of countless individuals by providing essential resources and funding for education, agriculture, and healthcare in various communities in Nigeria.”

While reeling out her further achievements, Hussaini said in 2022, Ecton and her TPAND New York Members engaged other Nigerians in the Diaspora on electioneering sensitization and mandating them on a proxy vote for the APC during the general election.

According to him, as a global leading Humanitarian, Ecton singlehandedly produced thousands of campaign materials and foodstuffs for the people in remote areas of Nigeria through TPAND.

The Director General said Ecton is a Beacon of Hope, the Golden Voice of the less privileged and an amazing Humanitarian of countless achievements both home and Diaspora.

Several groups in the past have urged President Bola Tinubu to replace the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu with Ecton over her roles in the victory of the party as well as her managerial experience.