Pro-Tinubu Group Appoints Ajufoh As Deputy National Director

The pro-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu advocacy group, Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN), has announced the appointment of Bobby George Ajufoh as its Deputy National Director, Special Projects and Innovation.

The move is part of a strategic effort to strengthen the organization’s grassroots presence and administrative leadership within the country.

The appointment was confirmed by the National Coordinator, Ahmed Bala, during a high-profile inauguration of state coordinators and national executive members held in Abuja on Monday.

While officiating at the ceremony, Bala charged Amb. Bobby to discharge his duties with diligence and an unwavering commitment to the group’s vision of national development under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Bobby joins the leadership team with a robust background as a seasoned businessman and entrepreneur.

He is expected to leverage his private-sector experience to drive the group’s mission of economic advocacy and community engagement. His appointment is seen as a vital step in bridging the gap between the administration’s policies and the business community in the country and beyond.

The appointment coincides with RTIFN’s nationwide expansion, following the formal swearing-in of coordinators across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

As Deputy Director of Special Projects and Innovation, Amb. Bobby is said to play a pivotal role in strengthening communication and mobilizing support for the Renewed Hope Agenda at the grassroots level.