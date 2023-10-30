Pro-Rivers Gov Lawmakers Elect Ehie As New Speaker

Hours after being suspended as the Majority Leader of Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie has been elected as the new Speaker of the House by a faction loyal to the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ehie was suspended in a bid to impeach Governor Fubara who assumed office five months ago.

In a statement announcing the new development at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Ehie informed reporters that 26 House members had voted for him to take on the role of Speaker in the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly.

He expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and emphasized his commitment to being fair and just to all individuals. Additionally, he pledged to uphold the rule of law and to not betray his colleagues, the people of Rivers, or his constituents.

Ehie also promised to prioritize the independence of the assembly and to maintain mutual respect with the judiciary and the executive branch of government.

Furthermore, Ehie mentioned that suspended members would be given a fair hearing. He stated that the House Committee on Information would publish their names, while the House Committee on Petitions would ensure a fair hearing for them. Due to an indefinite strike notice received from Abuja by the Parliamentary Association, the House has adjourned indefinitely. Any further sessions will be invalid according to the official notice received.

In conclusion, Ehie advised individuals with grievances to approach the court, as this was the resolution of the House.

In the meantime, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Simeon Amadi, has been temporarily suspended.