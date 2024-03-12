Pro-Golfers Sign Up for Acropolis Launch In Anambra

Nigeria’s current number-one ranked professional golfer, Francis Epe, will lead the assembly of top players who have enlisted to feature at the launch of Acropolis Golf Club from April 5th, 2024, in Anambra State.

Obioma Ogakwu, the acting resort manager of The Acropolis Resort, said the design and the expertise that was interpreted on the golf course, have been impressive, and a lot of golfers have been yearning to have a feel of it, including the top-rated players.

“It is interesting to see the amount of interest that the Acropolis Golf Course has generated among the golfing community. The Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria has also shown some interest. And that has resulted in some of the best-ranked players in the country to be part of the launch.” She said.

Other players expected include Sunday Olapade, former, Nigeria number one and recent winner of Libreville Open (in Gabon) and the 2023 winner of Goldfield Championship in Ghana. Gift Willy 2023 CIO Open Winner, Oche Odoh, the most decorated Nigerian professional golfer, and Femi Olagbenro most respected professional golf administrator in Nigeria.

Ogakwu said the calibre of the players showing up for the inaugural event has been carefully selected and their presence and game will add value to the overall objective of The Acropolis Resort.

“These are the best in their business, and Acropolis Golf Course is designed with that same value, to attract the best and also groom players to be the best. Sometime in the future, we are expecting that some of the best players in the country would have been groomed from here.”

Mike Ubi, the professional consultant on the project said the course is ready for the April launch date and he expects that both the professionals and amateurs will have a great time playing the course despite being their first experience.

“It is a welcoming environment, and the golf course, the barriers, the tee boxes, and the grasses have been professionally implemented. I see this course becoming a lot of players’ favourite in a short time, because of its unique features.” He added.

The launch is planned for Saturday, April 6th, with players expected to arrive a day before and departing on Sunday 7th.