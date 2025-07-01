Pro-Fubara Women Group Warns Against Ill-Feeling Over Reconcilation

The Rivers Women Unite for SIM, a group that supports Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has warned those with ill-feeling over the reconcilation between the governor and Barr.

Nyesom Wike to have a rethink, stressing that peace has finally come to stay. They said Wike and Fubara should be commended for agreeing to give peace a chance in the interest of the state, adding that they as women would continue to pray for total healing of both leaders and their followers to sustain the peace.

The women in a statement signed by Christy Sunday and Belema Oningiye said that it was never in the best interest of the state for it’s leaders to be at loggerheads, adding that the people of the state were not in support of the crisis that rocked the state.