Pro-Fubara Lawmaker, Jumbo Remains Rivers Speaker – Opposition Reps

The Opposition Coalition has said the Supreme Court’s Monday ruling did not invalidate the position of Oko Jumbo as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The spokesperson of the coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who briefed the media in Abuja said contrary to insinuations in certain quarters, Oko Jumbo was still in charge of the legislature.

He said the judgement was rather in favour of Governor Siminalayi Fubara as it was predicated on his withdrawal of the appeal through his lead counsel, Yusuf Ali SAN.

He argued that Fubara did not lose any case at the Supreme Court, and he withdrew his appeal over the 2024 budget which was already spent, and executed.

Ugochinyere noted, “No Court has ruled anything in favour of Pro-Wike lawmakers, stressing that the governor withdrew his appeal on the 2024 budget due to the fact that the 2024 budget has expired and the Supreme Court struck it out.

He urged Governor Fubara to remain focused on delivering good governance to the people of Rivers State and ignore political shenanigans.

He said; “Today the Supreme Court ruled on the Appeal over the 2024 budget voluntarily withdrawn by Gov. Fubara because the 2024 budget cycle has ended and no need to waste time discussing a budget that has been fully spent and implemented.

“The sacked, disgruntled Martin Amaewhule and the Pro-Wike group are jubilating out of ignorance of what informed the decision of the apex court. For their information and others who care, the Supreme Court judgement was a sequel to the withdrawal of the appeal by Governor Fubara through his lead counsel, Yusuf Ali SAN. Governor Fubara in the notice for withdrawal of the case, informed a 3-man panel of Justices of the Court that events have overtaken his suit.

“For those who don’t know such events as mentioned by His Excellency, Governor Fubara include inter-alia that the 2024 budget for instance has been fully executed and exhausted with 2025 Appropriation in effect, hence the case is statute-barred.

“Also, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Oko Jumbo is still in charge and control of the legislature in the South-south state as the pro-Wike sacked lawmakers and their gang leader, Amaewhule remained removed from office.”

