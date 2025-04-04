Pro-Chancellor Hails Takeover Of TASUED By FG

Share

The Federal Government’s recent adoption of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun (TASUED) has been celebrated as a landmark achievement for Nigeria’s education system.

Speaking on behalf of the university’s Governing Council in a statement on Friday, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Prof. Rahamon Adisa Bello, expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for formalizing the institution’s transition to federal ownership.

He described the move as a testament to TASUED’s legacy and future promise.

“We sincerely appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this historic decision. By taking over this institution—a great university named after an iconic educationist—the Federal Government has affirmed its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s educational excellence,” Prof. Bello stated.

Established as Nigeria’s first specialized university of education, TASUED has long been a source of pride for Ogun State. The federal takeover is widely viewed as a strong endorsement of the institution’s contributions and potential.

“This decision reflects the government’s recognition of our significance and the values we uphold. With federal support, TASUED is now better positioned to fulfil its mission as a pioneer in teacher education, not only in Nigeria but across Africa,” he added.

The Pro-Chancellor emphasized that the transition would unlock enhanced funding, infrastructure development, and academic opportunities, elevating the university’s standards. He also praised the Ogun State Government for its instrumental role in facilitating the handover.

“While TASUED is already thriving, challenges remain. With the Federal Government’s backing, we are confident the university will ascend to global prominence as a model institution in its field,” he said.

The takeover also serves as a tribute to the late Dr. Tai Solarin, the university’s namesake, and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, CFR, GCON—a revered traditional ruler and advocate for education.

“This move honours their enduring legacies. Beyond administrative changes, it carries deep symbolic weight, reinforcing the transformative power of education,” he stated.

Addressing concerns about the transition’s impact, the Governing Council assured staff and students that the change would bring tangible benefits.

“All staff will now be under the Federal Ministry of Education, with prospects for improved welfare. Students, too, will gain access to federal initiatives such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund),” Prof. Bello explained.

Currently ranked as Nigeria’s top university of education and second in Africa, TASUED’s stakeholders believe that the federal adoption will further solidify its reputation as a hub of academic excellence.

“This marks a new era for TASUED. With national support, we are poised to achieve even greater heights,” Professor Bello said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

