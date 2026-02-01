A United States – based pro Biafra group, Ambassadors for Self Determination, has expressed disappointment with the current South East (Igbo) Governors and political elites over what it termed neglect of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom and the people’s concern for a referendum on self-determination.

“These governors,” according to the group, “and their ilk ascended to power only after pledging allegiance against Kanu and Biafra—a prerequisite enforced by the powers in Abuja.

How can we expect external support when Soludo and his cohorts occupy seats of authority?

“The natural animosities from other segments of Nigeria pale in comparison to the betrayal from within.

Umahi’s boast that Tinubu operates beyond “sentiments” is code for the ruthless suppression of our rights, disguised as national unity under the APC banner—a party that promises development while delivering chains of perpetual bondage.”

The group is particularly irked by the recent comment of Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, where he was quoted as saying that President Bola Tinubu has “defied all agitations from Biafra.”

The statement issued by the chairman of the group, Mazi Evans Nwankwo, said Umahi’s “arrogant boast” has exposed Igbo political betrayal and sabotage of those who were supposed to facilitate the agitation.