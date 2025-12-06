Pro-biafra Coalition Rejects Kanu’s Life Sentence As Unjust, Motivated By Bias

A coalition of eight pro-Biafra organ- isations, has condemned the recent life imprisonment sentence handed down to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), labeling the judgement as unconstitutional, evil, and motivated by ethnic bias.

This is also as it vowed to resist the influx of terror and militant elements, Boko Haram, ISWAP and Fulani herdsmen, into the South East.

The coalition, which identifies as a non-violent body seeking self-determination through legal and diplomatic means, made the declaration during an international press conference on Friday.

In a joint statement, the coalition accused the Nigerian state and Justice James Omotosho, who presided over the case, of carrying out a judicial process driven by what it called “tribalistic and antagonistic tendencies.”

The group asserted that “deep rooted corruption in the judicial arm” had led to an unjust outcome and claimed Nigeria violated international human rights treaties in its handling of Kanu’s case.