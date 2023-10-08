Privatise Moribund Refineries, Sani Musa Tells FG

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, at the weekend, called on the federal government to privatisatise moribund oil refineries.

Musa made the call in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists on the 63rd Independence anniversary of Nigeria.

According to him, the refineries have more or less turned into bottomless pits for the government as far as turnaround maintenance is concerned.

“For me, my candid advice to the federal government on the Nation’s apparently moribund oil refineries is for them to be privatised.

“Proceeds from such privatisation should be sunk into the mining sector for jobs creation for the teeming Nigerian youth who are roaming the streets on a daily basis.

“The youth constitute 70% of Nigeria’s population and must be made to be productive which is doable if the mining and Agricultural sectors are re-positioned for that.

“The Not too young to run opportunity given to the youth in the political terrain should be practically extended to the realm of innovation by providing them with a conducive environment and enablement to innovate as it is, in most developed countries,” he said.

He added that Nigeria has not done badly in her 63 years of self-governance but posited that what it needs now, is right leadership.

The right leadership he explained, will help in harnessing the abundant human and natural resources the country is blessed with, for the greatest good of the greatest number of her citizens.

He, however, noted that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration was showing inclination for the right leadership needed by the country.

End.