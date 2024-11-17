Privatise, Decentralise Power Grid To End Incessant Collapse-LCCI, Others

Share

The frequent collapse of Nigeria’s national electricity grid has become a recurring nightmare for residents and businesses. In three days, the country experienced two power outages, leaving millions without electricity for extended periods. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the government would need to hands off its hold power transmission, having decentralised generation and distribution.

National grid collapses10 times in 2024

The national grid once again collapsed two times last week, plunging the country into widespread darkness. Reports indicate that this marks the tenth grid collapse in 2024, an unprecedented frequency of such incidents.

According to the National Grid Agency (NGC), this marked the 10th setback for the grid this year. The agency confirmed the latest collapse in a post on its official X handle.

Power grid

A power grid is a network of electrical transmission lines that connects several generating stations to loads spread across a large area.

Generator stations, transmission lines and towers, and individual consumer distribution lines comprise the power grid. It is intended to operate within certain limits, known as stability limits, in accordance with voltage, current, and frequency. As a result, whenever these limits are outside of the stability range, the grid’s operation becomes unstable and may collapse.

How do to check grid collapse

According to power sector analyst, Habu Sadiek, what causes grid collapse is not a deflection of small MW in the generation pool. It has to be a major disruption that is significant enough to create imbalance within a short time, making it impossible for the system operator (S.O) to react immediately.

“You have a generation pool of 4000MW, and a sudden problem occurs at the transmission line, removing almost 500MW. This is significant enough to cause grid collapse.

“Even that 500MW, it has to be so fast that the S.O. cannot react at the immediate point. Disruption like 10MW, 20MW is not significant enough, and it is usually handled by the S.O. or even the disco,” Sadiek said.

He further disclosed that other ways to maintain the grid without collapsing is to have the full and complete use of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).

This, according to him, will make it easy for the S.O to react faster and save the grid from collapsing.“Spinning reserve is also another option But we do not have enough generation talkless of having a spinning reserve,” he said.

Some degree of instability till repairs are completed

The Federal Government says it is adopting a holistic approach in addressing recurring incidents of grid collapse in the power sector, saying while this is on-going, degrees of instability in the system might be inevitable.

The assurance came from the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu as the investigative committee on frequent incidents of grid collapse submits its report.

The short term recommendations are expected to be implemented within the next six months to stabilize the grid.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had earlier in a statement said the most recent collapse was caused by a sudden rise in frequency from 50.33Hz to 51.44Hz.“The frequency spike was caused by issues encountered at one of TCN’s substations, which had to be shut down to prevent further complications. “

In addition to this, TCN is actively engaged in significant repair work on several critical transmission lines and substations. This includes the 330kV transmission line along the Shiroro–Mando axis, major upgrades at the Jebba Transmission Substation, and the restoration of the second Ugwuaji–Apir 330kV transmission line.“Furthermore, following the submission of the investigative report on the causes of previous grid collapses, TCN has begun addressing the identified weaknesses in the transmission system.

“Efforts are being made to close the gaps highlighted in the report, and to enhance the overall stability and resilience of the grid. These efforts include both technical upgrades and strategic interventions based on the committee’s recommendations.

“However, it is important to note that while these repairs and improvements are underway, some degree of instability in the system is likely to persist until all major works are completed. TCN acknowledges the impact of these disruptions and kindly asks for the understanding and patience of the public during this challenging period.

Need for a super grid

Power sector analyst, Habu Sadiek urges the government to pursue the Western and Eastern super grid project which it said it would implement; saying the existing network on the National grid cannot support the government’s vision for the power sector.

He said: “If we look at the strength, the capacity and the age of our existing network on the National grid, it cannot really support the government vision for the power sector hence the need for the construction of the Western and Eastern super grid.

KPMG defines a super grid as not just a “network of networks.” “Put simply, a super grid is a large-scale transmission network that makes it possible to trade high volumes of electricity across great distances.”

Why FG must privatise National grid agency

The Nigerian government has been considering privatising the national grid to address the country’s power challenges, including the instability of the grid and the need to improve the supply of electricity:

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) says this is the right way to go considering that the Federal Government has already unbundled and privatised power generation and distribution in the country, saying privatization of transmission would address the recurring grid collapse.

Director-general of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, in a presentation titled, “Finding a Lasting Solution to the Frequent National Grid Collapse, expressed concern over the persistent instability of the grid.

She lamented that Nigeria has recorded 10 grid failures in2024 alone, three of which occurred within a single week and two within three days.

Almona described the national grid’s deteriorating performance as a matter of serious concern for the business community.“With businesses suffering from the burden of poor power supply, we need quick intervention actions to salvage the situation.

“We urge the government to consider the privatisation of the national grid and support more efforts to scale up metering in the coming months.

“Currently, the national grid only generates about 4,500MWof electricity for over 200 million people. Meanwhile, South Africa generates about 50,000MW of electricity to service about 59 million people,” the LCCI DG said.

Continuing, Almona stated that after about 105 collapses in10 years, power sector stakeholders are expected to know what drives these recurring failures and how to prevent them.

She, however, lamented that “We are troubled by the apparent lack of such understanding among regulators in the power sector.”The LCCI DG, therefore, urged the government to remain committed to ongoing power sector reforms, particularly in meeting metering targets.

Almona highlighted the potential economic benefits of a stable national grid, including reduced production costs for businesses, enhanced competitiveness of Nigerian products in international markets, and increased foreign exchange earnings from electricity exports to neighbouring countries.

“The 2023 Annual Report of NERC showed that international bilateral customers from countries, such as Niger, Benin, and Togo, made a total payment of $50.36 million to the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) for electricity distribution in 2023,” she said.

Dilapidated infrastructure, need for decentralization

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, says there is a need to have power grids in different regions or states to put an end to incessant grid collapses.

The minister stated this when he unveiled Hexing Livoltek, an electricity meter manufacturing company in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Adelabu also said grid collapses are almost inevitable in Nigeria given the deplorable state of the country’s power infrastructure.

According to him, having multiple power grids in each region and state would ensure stability.

He noted that the decentralization of the power sector would help the plan to build grids in each region, saying this was made possible by the Electricity Act signed by President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

“This Electricity Act has decentralised power. It has enabled all the sub-national governments, the state government and the local government areas to be able to participate in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. We all rely on a single national grid today; if there is a disturbance of the national grid, it affects all 36 states.

It shouldn’t be like that. This will enable us to start moving gradually towards having regional groups and possibly having state grids.“And each of these grids will be removed and shielded from each other.

So, if there’s a problem with a particular grid, only the state where it belongs will be affected, not the entire nation. So, this is one of the impacts this Electricity Act will have,” he stressed.

Touching more on the grid collapse, he emphasised that the situation would be inevitable without sufficient investment in the sector. “We keep talking about grid collapse. Grid collapse, grid collapse, whether it’s a total collapse, partial collapse, or slight trip-off.

This is almost inevitable as it is today, given the state of our power infrastructure, the infrastructure is in deplorable conditions, so why won’t you have trip-offs? Why won’t you have collapses, either total or partial? It will continue to remain like this until we can overhaul the entire infrastructure. What we do now is to make sure that we manage it,” he declared.

However, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) attributed frequent collapse of the national grid to the usage of substandard electric materials supplied by those he described as corrupt contractors in the power sector.

He noted that this “dubious” practice was a major cause of frequent equipment failures, outages and grid collapses as witnessed recently.

He said, “As I am talking to you now, we are grappling with electricity. If you see some of the investigations we are carrying out within the power sector, you will shed tears.“People who were awarded contracts to supply electricity equipment, instead of using what they call 9.0 gauge, will go and buy 5.0.Every time you see the thing tripping off, the thing gets burnt, and all of that, it falters and it collapses. It’s part of our problems.”

Share

Please follow and like us: