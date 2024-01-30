Private Visit: Atiku Tackles Tinubu Over Insecurity In Nigeria

Following the abduction of students and head teacher in Ekiti State, Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President has taken to his X handle to heavily criticize President Bola Tinubu over the way he’s handling the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

Atiku who voiced his dismay on Tuesday described President Tinubu as a fiddler while expressing his worries for Nigeria’s security situation that keeps deteriorating.

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also knocked Tinubu’s alleged private visit amid an economic crisis that had led to suffering for the common man.

However, violence incidences have been on the rise, with the recent killing of a grandma and nursing mother in Abuja for not paying a sum of N90 million ransom.

Also, the terrible deaths of two monarchs in Ekiti and the abduction of school children and their head teacher were among the continued security threats that Nigerians confront on a daily basis.

Atiku, however, demanded prompt, round-the-clock leadership to handle the nation’s persistent insecurity and economic problems.

He said it could be wise for the current leadership to leave if they are unable to offer workable answers.

He said: ”Tinubu is playing fiddle while Nigeria is drowning in the ocean of insecurity.

”To imagine that the Commander-in-Chief is on a so-called private visit while kidnappers kill a nursing mother and grandmother in Abuja for failing to pay N90 million ransom and two monarchs in Ekiti, among other regular tragedies besetting Nigerians.

”If the shoes are too big for Emilokan, he should step aside. Nigeria does not need another tourist-in-chief. The country needs 24/7 leadership to confront the pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy.”