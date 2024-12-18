Private Varsities Are Beacon Of Academic Excellence, Professional Feats – Adeyemo

Share

The Chairman, Committee of Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of Private Universities in Nigeria, Professor Kabiru Adeyemo, has said that contrary to all speculations, private universities have established rigorous academic standards, coupled with a conducive learning environment, adequate facilities, and well-structured curricula.

Adeyemo said these institutions “often prioritize quality education through smaller class sizes, which foster personalized teaching, closer lecturer-student interactions, and effective mentorship. Consequently, students in private universities are better positioned to perform excellently in their studies.”

Speaking against the backdrop of criticism of the level at which private universities in Nigeria are producing first-class graduates in recent times, Adeyemo said this perception fails to acknowledge the positive strides private universities have made in delivering high-quality education and producing graduates who excel both academically and professionally.

He said: “The achievements of private university graduates, as evidenced by their academic awards, performance in law school, professional examinations, and international recognition, justify the quality of education being offered. Private universities continue to play a vital role in advancing Nigeria’s education sector and producing graduates capable of contributing meaningfully to national and global development.”

Adeyemo who is the Vice-Chancellor, of Lead City University, Ibadan, said many private universities in Nigeria boast of high-class academic environments, and virtual and physical libraries which concertedly spur their students’ success.

“Besides, many Nigerian public universities churn out over 350 first-class graduates annually, and no one has raised an eyebrow about that,” he said.

“For example, Lead City University, Ibadan, stands as a shining example of the excellence and quality education that private universities in Nigeria provide. Over the years, the university has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to academic rigour, professional development, and research-driven learning, which have resulted in remarkable achievements by its students and graduates.

“In pursuit of academic excellence, Lead City University students have accomplished significant milestones across various fields. For instance, several of our first-class graduates have been awarded prestigious grants to further their research and studies, reflecting their academic competence and the institution’s strong support for research innovation.

“Two of our graduates have achieved the distinguished status of Chartered Accountants, while eight others have successfully earned professional qualifications from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), showcasing the university’s focus on preparing students for success in professional certifications and careers.

“Additionally, Lead City University has produced first-class graduates who have excelled beyond national borders. Two of our outstanding law graduates recently secured competitive scholarships to pursue an LLM in the United Kingdom, underscoring their academic strength and the university’s emphasis on global competitiveness. The excellent performance of private university graduates at the Nigerian Law School and in other professional examinations conducted by regulatory bodies further highlights the private university’s role in shaping well-rounded, competent professionals.

“Lead City University’s commitment to quality education is further evident in its preparation for accreditation exercises. The university consistently meets and exceeds the standards set by regulatory bodies, ensuring that its academic programs are approved and recognized for their excellence. This diligent approach to accreditation reflects the institution’s focus on maintaining high standards across all disciplines.

Furthermore, private universities in Nigeria are producing graduates who are not only academically sound but also equipped with critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and innovative mindsets necessary to excel in a rapidly evolving world.

“These universities focus on holistic development, including entrepreneurship, soft skills training, and industry exposure, which ensure their graduates are competitive both locally and internationally.”

