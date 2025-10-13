Private Security Firms Play Key Roles In National Security –Expert

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Absolute Security and Advance Protocol Ltd, Mr Seyi Babaeko, highlighted the growing importance of private security companies in Nigeria’s national security landscape.

Babaeko in an interview with journalists, said with the country’s security challenges becoming increasingly complex, private security firms have emerged as essential partners in complement ing government efforts.

According to Babaeko, private security companies fill a vital gap by securing homes, businesses, estates, banks, schools, and critical infrastructure.

He said: “This enables government forces to focus on large-scale threats while communities and institutions remain safeguarded by trained operatives.

“Private security personnel are also well-placed to observe unusual patterns, detect risks, and provide early warnings that often prevent crimes from escalating.