‘Private Sector, States Key To $23bn Universal Electricity Access’

The private sector is key to attracting $23 billion needed to actualise universal energy access by 2030, Senior Advisor to the Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, Mr Abba Hayatudeen, has said.

He spoke to New Telegraph on the sidelines of a colloquium with the theme: “Beyond The Grid; Unlocking New Frontiers in Renewable Energy.”

He said that there were about 226 million Nigerians and that Nigeria’s population was increasing by three per cent annually but the electrification rate is increasing at 1.1 per cent annually. He stated that there was a 45 per cent electrification deficit and $25billion economic loss.

According to him, the least cost model shows for 31 per cent of the population, the most cost-effective solution is mini grids. He stated that REA was actively pursuing a strategy of diversified funding channels and innovative financing solutions to address the nation’s energy challenges.

He added that this approach aimed to reduce reliance om foreign loans and promote the development of the national capital market. He stated that REA was implementing this potentially through mobilization of both global and local financing instruments whilst prioritizing financial credibility and strong balance sheets.

He added that another strategy was through crystalisation of $1.4 private sector financing through the REA Funding profile, finalizing acquisition of additional funding pipeline to the tune of $1.72billion and implementation of N500 billion Green Bond instrument for the NPSSI Phase 1.

Hayatudeen said: “On the about $23 billion d needed to achieve energy access, it is important first and foremost to understand the scale of the problem. You don’t solve a problem, you don’t understand, and you need to take a data-driven approach.

What we’ve done at the REA is essentially to break it down into manageable pieces of information that can inspire action. So, obviously, the cheapest way to electrify rural Nigeria is through renewable energy.

“But even those technologies are across three different types. You have the stand alone systems, which are solar home systems, which are usually smaller systems that are best suited to sparsely populated areas that are far from the grid, and then you have your mini-grids.

That is basically you being a utility for a rural settlement. “You build the reticulation and distribution infrastructure, and then you provide your renewable energy service, your renewable energy generation plant, and then you do your customer service. And then, of course, you have your traditional grid extension.

So, we curated all of this data to figure out the best way to connect every single last-mile community.” He added: “We did a sample analysis based on our benchmarks, and we arrived at this figure. So, now, obviously, public funding is essential. We asked how we’re going to do it. We need to be able to mobilize financing.

At scale, we need to engage the private sector. We need to ensure that we put in the structures in place that make it comfortable for investors, bringing their funding to be able to cover this gap.And the role of government, obviously, is to ensure that the right policies, the right incentives, the right frameworks are in place to ensure that that happens.

“ The advisor harped on the importance of energy availability and accessibility to industrialization. He decried that energy poverty has reduced the nation’s industrialization and the quality of life of the residents.

He noted that sub-nationals are very important in the drive to actualize universal energy access. He said there are recent shifts in the electricity sector, particularly the Electricity Act 2023 which has strengthened states’ mandate to set their own energy policies, increasing the need for a unified, well coordinated strategy.

He added that as electrification efforts become more decentralised, ensuing alignment across stakeholders is crucial for achieving universal access. Hayatudeen said: “Obviously, if you look at global competitiveness today, the nations that are more competitive than others are those that are able to provide electricity cheaply.

Remember, I said three things, right, which governs our principles. And that is energy security, ensuring that energy is reliable, energy equity, meaning there is access and it’s affordable, and then environmental sustainability, making sure that it is clean and doesn’t have any adverse environmental impacts.

So, these three things are very important, right, and it underpins a nation’s competitiveness. The ability to provide electricity access typically catalyzes economic opportunity and enables those communities to improve their way and standard of living.

“Energy poverty has actually reduced our industrialization and the quality of life in the country. Power is the backbone of any modern economy, and the degree to which you are able to provide it cheaply and affordably is going to have a very positive impact on the economy.

So, the lack of power obviously will stifle a lot of communities, and that is why the government is trying as seriously to ensure that we solve this issue of energy poverty, and it’s also about equity as well.

“For those of us that I said that were mentioned by the grid, at least we have the ability to seek out some alternatives, whether it’s your diesel generator or now your renewable energy system. But those are the far-flung communities that may not have that same luxury, and need the government support for us to be able to provide that service.”

He added: “Synergy between the sub-national and the federal government is key to actualize universal energy access. I believe that is central to the conversation. The business of electricity access, even in the area we believe, is better coordinated by sub-national governments because they are closer to the people.

What area does, as I told you, we engaged up to 20 of those sub-national governments, showing them the respective opportunities and the challenges that the federal government has faced in extending electricity access.

“So that body of knowledge we believe is useful, and it will open up doors for this partnership in order for us to resolve the problem.” He stated that REA was currently engaging various private sector players in the development of a 3.350GW pipeline of assembly and manufacturing plants.

He added that the agency was working with the regulator, (Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission) to significantly accelerate a more enabling regulatory environment for isolated and interconnected mini grids.

According to him, the agency is actively working with financiers to unlock diversified funding solutions such as equity, debt etc to close the energy gap. He emphasized that alternative renewable energy sources like the small hydro and wind electrification projects were being explored by the agency.

According to him, the REA is working to streamline and ensure adoption to the best technical standards for rural and renewable electrification projects.