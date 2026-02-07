Private Sector Remains Key Driver Of Nigeria’s Economy – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has acknowledged the immense contributions of the private sector as a pivotal driver of Nigeria’s economic and national development.

The SGF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, made the disclosure when a delegation from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCI) led by its President and Chairman in Council, Engr. Leye Kupoluyi paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Senator Akume acknowledged the LCCI as one of the key players in the private sector, which plays an indispensable role in advancing the economic development of the country, assuring the commitment of the Tinubu-led administration to support the private sector by providing an enabling environment through bold economic reforms for it to thrive.

He added that the bold economic policies of the Tinubu-led administration are gaining traction globally, saying that the recent commendation given by one of the officials of the World Bank on President Tinubu’s economic reform as ‘a global reference point’, is one of the numerous attestations for its viability.

He therefore urged Nigerians to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu as his bold economic reforms are already yielding positive results.

Speaking earlier, Engr. Kupoluyi acknowledged the significant strides recorded under the Federal Government’s current reform agenda, particularly the move toward macroeconomic rebalancing through difficult but necessary measures aimed at restoring fiscal sustainability.

It noted that these efforts have received recognition from global financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Kupoluyi further appreciated the government efforts to improve foreign exchange market transparency and liquidity, describing the reforms as critical to trade facilitation, investment planning, and investor confidence.

It also called for the institutionalisation of structured public private policy dialogue platforms coordinated through the SGF’s office, to enable private sector feedback to inform policy design, sequencing, and execution.