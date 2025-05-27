Private Sector Leaders Mull Strategy To Unlock Africa’s Growth Potential

Share

At the recently concluded IFC 2025 African Equity Forum in Lagos, held under the theme “Unlocking Value and Scaling Investment in Africa’s Retail and Manufacturing Sectors,” policymakers, global investors, and industrial leaders gathered to evaluate the continent’s investment landscape and codevelop strategies to strengthen local value chains.

In his keynote address, Acha Leke, Chairman of McKinsey Africa, charted Africa’s economic evolution, noting the shift from investor skepticism in the early 2000s to today’s growing strategic interest, an arc captured in his co-authored book Africa’s Business Revolution.

While acknowledging macroeconomic challenges in countries like Nigeria and Egypt, he cited data showing increased productivity and 15 African nations now outperforming the continental average.

He said: “More than half of the continent now lives above the poverty line, contributing to 40% of Africa’s GDP. “Public and private sectors must proactively pursue growth opportunities instead of waiting for them to emerge”.

Farouk Gumel, Vice Chairman of TGI Group, during a fireside chat with IFC’s Sandiswa Makola, stressed the importance of recognising and integrating Africa’s informal rural economy into the continent’s value creation agenda.

