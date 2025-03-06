Private Sector Lauds Minister’s Impactful Roles In Regional Devt

Share

A group of private sector operators have lauded the positive roles played by a former Minister of State for Steel Development, and now, Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, for his dedication, commitment, and remarkable contributions to national development.

The group of private businesses, namely, Prime Next Logistics, Goldmine Global Services Limited and ATREX Global Procurement Company Limited, in collaboration with its business partners, organised a dinner in honour of Ahmadu as the Minister of State for Regional Development, in Abuja.

In his opening address, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldmine Global Services Limited and President of Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI), Mr. Ishmael Balogun, showered accolades on Ahmadu for his outstanding service in his previous role as the Minister of State for Steel Development and his new mandate as Minister of State for Regional Development.

Balogun explained that no gainsaying that Ahmadu as the Minister of State for Regional Development would make positive impact towards the country’s economic growth in all ramifications.

He assured the minister of the private sector group’s support for him in his new assignment as he fosters economic development and realise the country’s aspirations in regional development.

In his address, the minister expressed deep gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him by the private sector group. He acknowledged the unwavering support of his family, friends, and professional associates, stating that his achievements were made possible by collective efforts.

He reaffirmed his commitment to serving Nigeria with integrity, humility, and excellence, pledging to remain a worthy ambassador of his home state, Taraba, and his country, Nigeria.

Ahmadu said: “I give all glory to the Almighty for granting me this opportunity to serve. “I am not the best, but I have been chosen by grace, and I will continue to work diligently to justify this trust.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Primenext Logistics, Capt. Giorgio Del Celo, commended the minister for his open arm in leadership and his readiness to listen to the concerns and advice of the business community.

