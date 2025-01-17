Private Sector Key In Nigeria’s Transformation’s Revolution – Labinjo-Ajayi

Share

The Chairman of the Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development SV-NED INC USA/SV-NED ENERGY Ltd, Chief Amina Temitope Labinjo-Ajayi JP (Mama Diaspora), has said that the private sector is key to Nigeria’s transformation.

She, therefore, urged the private sector to lead Nigeria’s transformation revolution through job creation and provision for the teeming unemployed Nigerian youths, including corps members.

She stated that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a proactive, strategic and transformative plan that would lift many Nigerians out of poverty.

She spoke in Abuja after a meeting of the Strategy Committee for the implementation of the SV-NED/National Youth Service Corp Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to a statement on Friday.

She also said that Lagos and Niger states are supporting actively the SV-NED/NYSC programme to empower Nigerian youths and boost food security.

Labinjo Ajayi said: “China became China. India became India. Dubai became Dubai in 13 years. Now it is our turn under the able leadership of our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. This is a revolution. It takes a village to raise a child.

“I am appealing to all Nigerians, we need to come together and help bring employment. Let us all come together as a happy family because there is this saying: ‘Take care of the youths now because tomorrow, the youth will take care of us.

“Let us come together in our little way and provide jobs for these young Nigerians. When I was young, they were giving graduates car loans of N35,000 but this time around, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Asiwaju Tinubu’s Housing For All, by the special grace of God, we will be securing mortgage loans for all the teeming population of young adults who will apply.

“Under the leadership of President Tinubu, we will be able to rekindle and revamp that concept of Housing for All for the teeming population of Nigerian graduates and youth corps members.

“Any private sector that embraces this revolution should be given a tax break so as to encourage them. The private sector should be active in Nigeria’s transformation.

“We will be recruiters of labour. My company has put as part of its role to secure employment for every private sector for this teeming population. Any organisation that keys it should be given a tax break.”

She added: ‘The partnership will boost food security and reduce prices of food items. Under this partnership, Nigeria will be exporting rice to neighbouring African countries. We are going to engage the Nigerian young adults in Agriculture. The foreign investors will be investing heavily.

“We are also involved in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion. It is a conversion from petrol to gas. We are talking about climate change. This innovation will help in addressing climate issues.”

The Director of Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Development (SAED), Mr. Aremu Kehinde, explained that the SV-NED/NYSC partnership would focus on two primary projects: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion and agricultural development.

He assured that the NYSC is committed to providing opportunities for corps members to become self-reliant.

Kehinde said: “It is not enough to train corps members; we must also empower them to become business owners. When they leave NYSC, they should not be dependent on society or their families but instead contribute positively to the economy.”

