Private Sector Credit Surges Amid Positive Economic Indicators

Share

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s tight monetary policy stance, Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) has headed north in recent months, reflecting the country’s positive economic indicators, writes Tony Chukwunyem

According to the latest “Money and Credit Statistics” released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN, a fortnight ago, credit to the private sector maintained its recent upward trend, rising by 2.15 per cent, or N1.64 trillion, to N77.91 trillion in April this year from N76.27 trillion in the preceding month.

The data also shows that Year-onYear, (YoY), credit to the private sector increased by 6.84 per cent in April 2025, compared with N72.92 trillion in the corresponding period of last year.

Analysts note that Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) rose in March and April despite the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintaining its tight monetary policy at its 299th meeting held in February.

In fact, in a report they released in December last year, which focused on the apex bank’s money and credit statistics for October 2024, analysts at FBNQuest said they anticipated that credit extension to the private sector would continue to moderate as they expected the CBN to step up monetary policy tightening as part of its ongoing inflation fight.

As they put it: “The most recent data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on money and credit statistics shows that credit extension to the private sector increased by +16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to approximately N74 trillion in October 2024.

“This growth marks a deceleration from the expansion of 27 per cent YoY recorded in the previous month. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, credit growth to the private sector declined by -2 per cent MoM.

“The Y-o-Y growth of Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) has continued to moderate since reaching a peak of 94 per cent YoY in February 2024. “This sustained slowdown is primarily due to the CBN’s tight monetary policy stance, which aims to tackle heightened inflationary pressures.”

The analysts noted that while at its meeting in November last year, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had implemented a 25 bps rate hike, taking the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 25.50 per cent, headline inflation had remained stubbornly high, rising for the third consecutive month to 34.60 per cent YoY in November, up from 33.88 per cent YoY in October.

“Given the continued rise in inflationary pressures and the MPC’s resolve to bring down headline inflation, we expect to see a further tightening monetary policy measures.

As a result, we anticipate a continuous moderation in credit extension to the private sector soon,” the analysts predicted.

Rising PSCE

However, an analysis of the money and credit statistics data published by the apex financial institution, shows that credit extension to the private sector increased to N75.96 trillion and N78.02 trillion in November and December 2024 respectively.

While it further dropped to N77.38 trillion and N76.26 trillion in January and February this year respectively, credit extension to the private sector, as earlier indicated, rose to N76.27 trillion in March.

Interestingly, commenting on the development in a report they released in April, the FBNQuest analysts acknowledged that credit extension to the private sector increased in March despite tight funding conditions in the financial system brought about by the CBN’s sustained monetary tightening policy stance aimed at curtailing inflationary pressures.

Specifically, the analysts said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recently published data shows that Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) returned to its normal growth trajectory in March following a brief moderation in February.

PSCE growth increased by nine per cent year-on-year (YoY) to N76.3 trillion. “Broadly speaking, funding conditions in the financial system have remained tight because of the CBN’s sustained monetary tightening policy stance to curtail inflationary pressures.

According to the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) February communiqué, the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) held by the CBN increased to N26.6 trillion in January 2025 from N13.5 trillion in January 2023, reflecting the CBN’s tightening efforts.

“Other broad money supply aggregates that we track (M3) and (M2) both expanded by 24 per cent YoY to N114.2 trillion. This follows growth rates of 15 per c byand 17 per cent YoY recorded in February.

“The strong expansion was primarily driven by a double-digit growth of 74 per cent YoY in net foreign assets to N45.2 trillion, indicating higher YoY foreign capital inflows.

“For illustration, the CBN’s capital importation data shows that capital flows into the country increased sharply to $2.1 billion in January 2025 compared to $0.3 billion received in the year-earlier period.

“Net domestic assets increased by a modest four per cent YoY to N69.1 trillion. However, the value was down by -12 per cent Month-on-Month (MoM), reflecting constrained liquidity conditions in the financial system during the review month.”

The balance between sustaining growth and containing inflation remains delicate, and the CBN’s future actions will need to reflect evolving macroeconomic dynamics

MPC

Noting that the MPC, at its meeting in February 2025, opted to pause its rate-hike cycle, citing, “positive economic indicators such as the relative stability of the exchange rate and lower inflation readings observed in January and February following the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rebasing,” the analysts, however, pointed out:

“A persistent rise in inflationary pressures and continuous growth of monetary aggregates could prompt the monetary authorities to maintain a restrictive policy stance longer than anticipated.”

Indeed, a review of personal statements written by MPC members at the February meeting, confirms that they all harped on the need for the CBN to be cautious in easing monetary policy tightening as inflationary pressures are still high.

For instance, in his personal statement, Aloysius Ordu, said: “Nigeria commenced 2025 on a brighter note than 2024. But we are not out of the woods yet.

The lesson from global experience is that one of the worst mistakes we can make is to tolerate sustained and rising inflation. Indeed, the necessary condition for maximum sustainable economic growth is stable prices.

As such, I continue to see a persuasive case for the MPC to stick to its script, for now, and keep interest rates on hold. This is the first time to do so in the past seven meetings.

We will closely monitor developments in the period ahead and make decisions as appropriate based on the available data. I therefore voted to hold the MPR, the CRR, liquidity ratio, and the asymmetric corridor at their current rates.”

Also in his personal statement, Bandele Amoo, stated: “I am glad to note that the Nigerian economy witnessed several positive macro-economic developments in recent times across different sectors.

Some of which include: sector-wide drop in general prices, especially food; stability in the foreign exchange market resulting in reduced speculative activities, and continued appreciation of the naira against the US dollar; declining FX premium between NFEM and BDC recently; gradual moderation in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS); planned recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture; increase in social safety programmes to further boost aggregate demand to reduce the manufacturers’ outcry of unsold stock of goods; growth in the capital market (ASI and equity portfolios); improved payment system infrastructure as well as improved coordination between the fiscal and monetary policy authorities.

“Given the aforementioned, it is my fervent belief that the MPC must continue to contain demand-side pressures and manage the second-round effect from supply shocks.

I also submit that it is appropriate to maintain a tight monetary policy stance until a significant and sustained decline in inflation is achieved.

Working with the MPC team, the duration and extent of policy restrictiveness will be monitored, and it must be outlook dependent and data driven.

When this happens, the country would have a more entrenched import substitution policy strategy, boosting the industrial sector as a vibrant engine of growth and net employer of labour.”

May meeting

Thus, it didn’t come as much of a surprise to industry watchers when the MPC at its meeting last month, again voted to maintain its tight monetary stance by leaving interest rates unchanged, citing, “underlying inflationary pressures driven largely by high electricity prices, persistent foreign exchange demand pressure and other legacy structural factors.”

Commenting on the MPC’s decision, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited warned about the negative impact that a tight credit environment could have on broader economic activity in the near to medium term.

According to the analysts, the MPC’s decision to maintain the status quo on all key policy parameters, thereby “extending its wait-and-see approach” that began at the committee’s meeting in February this year, “was largely in line with market expectations (and) reflects a cautious policy stance aimed at monitoring the delayed effects of earlier monetary tightening amid renewed financial pressures.”

However, noting the decision also, “reflects caution in the face of persistent external and internal uncertainties,” the analysts stated: “Concerns persist around the elevated cost of borrowing, which continues to constrain access to credit for both businesses and households.

This tight credit environment poses downside risks to private sector-led investment and could weigh on broader economic activity or output growth in the near to medium term.”

They added: “Looking ahead, the path of inflation remains a critical variable. If cost pressures—driven by FX instability, potential increases in pump prices for petroleum motor spirit (PMS), and other structural inefficiencies—fail to subside, Nigeria could see inflation climb once more.

“This would erode real interest rates and could undermine monetary stability if the current nominal rates are not adjusted in time.

The balance between sustaining growth and containing inflation remains delicate, and the CBN’s future actions will need to reflect evolving macroeconomic dynamics.”

Conclusion

Although the PSCE continues to maintain an upward trend, financial experts point out that with Nigeria’s credit penetration still lagging behind that of its peers in Sub-Saharan Africa, the CBN should ensure that its tightening policy does not become a major hindrance to economic growth.

Share